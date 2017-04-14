Mercedes diesels, NY auto show, : What’s New @ The Car Connection

In the wake of the Dieselgate crisis, selling diesels has become a dicey proposition--and not just for Volkswagen. The debate around diesels has been especially heated in the U.S., which has some of the planet's strictest emissions regulations and where diesels have never really caught on anyway.2018 Buick Enclave video preview
When you think of Buick, you probably think of big, plush sedans. But it's crossover SUVs that have resurrected the brand here in the U.S.Nissan Rogue goes to the dogs (in the best possible way)
Dog-lovers from coast to coast lamented the loss of the Honda Element. To some, its boxy design might've felt awkward or too "early aughts", but the Element's relatively low stance (at least for a crossover) and easy-to-clean interior made traveling with Charley, Fido, and Fifi a breeze.
Motor Authority's hits, misses at 2017 New York auto show
Automakers deepened their benches at the 2017 New York auto show with a long line of performance and luxury offerings.BMW 5-Series Li shows off elongated looks ahead of Shanghai debut
BMW is planning to showcase the latest iteration of its long-wheelbase 5-Series developed especially for the Chinese market.All Volvo S90s to be Chinese-made, long-wheelbase models from 2018
The Volvo S90 is a handsome sedan that offers a great blend of comfort, technology and delightful driving qualities.
2017 Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius One: stripped-down hybrid added at lower price
It hasn't been the greatest of years for the Toyota Prius hybrid, the Japanese carmaker's flagship product.Tesla trucks: semi to be shown in Sept, pickup in 18-24 months
Relative few companies regularly make major announcements via their CEO's Twitter account, but electric-car maker Tesla is different.Electric-car charging networks spin out, merge, and go global
Much like the cell-phone network industry in the mid-1990s, the electric-car charging industry is on a fast pace of network expansions and mergers.
