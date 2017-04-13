Emissions showdown, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Genesis GV80: What’s New @ The Car Connection

For most new-car buyers, haggling is a necessary evil. Now, car companies themselves are learning just how unpleasant haggling can be, as they try to find common ground with the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board on the subject of auto emissions.2018 VW Golf lineup gets a facelift and some new eyeliner
Volkswagen showed off its new Golf family on Monday, just two days ahead of its appearance at the 2017 New York auto show. The updated interiors and revised faces for the compact car touch them all; the Golf, GTI, SportWagen, Golf R, and Alltrack models get the new goods—the new e-Golf was shown off last year in Los Angeles.2018 Subaru Outback video preview
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
From Motor Authority:
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk video preview
We knew it was coming, you knew it was coming. Now it's here. The Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee has arrived, and it's exactly what you expect.2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon video preview
Words may fall short here. This is the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, and it's the most ridiculous thing you're going to be able to buy, in the best possible way.Toyota FT-4X concept is an FJ Cruiser for the urban jungle
Toyota’s FT-4X concept made its debut on Wednesday at the 2017 New York auto show, and the vehicle isn’t quite the rugged off-roader we were hoping for.
Genesis GV80 concept, 2017 New York auto show
Genesis GV80 concept, 2017 New York auto show
From Green Car Reports:
Genesis GV80 fuel-cell concept SUV at NY auto show
These days, it's all but de rigeur that concept cars from major global automakers be shown with some form of alternative propulsion.Q: Why is Tesla worth more than GM? A: The sins of Detroit
It remains unclear whether Tesla will survive as an independent company, given that it's had exactly two profitable quarters in its 12-plus years of existence.Volkswagen teases electric crossover for Shanghai auto show
Volkswagen appears to be quite clearly committed to an ambitious program of electric cars following its diesel emission scandal.
