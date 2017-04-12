2018 Lincoln Navigator, 840 horsepower Dodge Demon, Chevy Bolt EV leasing: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Preview

With its 2018 Navigator, Lincoln is looking to take back the large luxury SUV crown—something it held briefly when the first Navigator arrived two decades ago.

Yesterday, Tesla slipped past General Motors to become America's most highly valued automaker. Now, GM says that it's planning to equip one of its luxury sedans, the Cadillac CT6, with "the industry’s first true hands-free driving technology"--a not-so-subtle jab at Tesla's well-known semi-autonomous Autopilot software.

If you follow car news at all, you've heard plenty about electrification, self-driving software, and shared vehicles. The three are on a collision course that could upend the auto industry and dramatically affect the way we get around in the near future.