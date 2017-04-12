2018 Lincoln Navigator, 840 horsepower Dodge Demon, Chevy Bolt EV leasing: What’s New @ The Car Connection

With its 2018 Navigator, Lincoln is looking to take back the large luxury SUV crown—something it held briefly when the first Navigator arrived two decades ago.GM swings back at Tesla with Super Cruise self-driving software
Yesterday, Tesla slipped past General Motors to become America's most highly valued automaker. Now, GM says that it's planning to equip one of its luxury sedans, the Cadillac CT6, with "the industry’s first true hands-free driving technology"--a not-so-subtle jab at Tesla's well-known semi-autonomous Autopilot software.Study: Within 15 years, 25 percent of travel will be in shared, electric, self-driving cars
If you follow car news at all, you've heard plenty about electrification, self-driving software, and shared vehicles. The three are on a collision course that could upend the auto industry and dramatically affect the way we get around in the near future.
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, 2017 New York auto showEnlarge Photo
From Motor Authority:
2018 Dodge Demon delivers 840 horsepower, does 0-60 in 2.3 seconds
Concluding what has to be the longest teaser campaign in the history of the automotive industry, Dodge has unleashed the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon.2018 Buick Enclave revealed with luxurious Avenir trim
The Enclave has defined the Buick brand since arriving on the scene a decade ago. Here was a big, roomy SUV with a car-like demeanor, styling that was easy on the eyes, and a level of refinement not normally found in the segment—at a time when the crossover SUV craze was just taking off.Jaguar F-Type gains 296-horsepower inline-4
Jaguar has been hinting at adding an inline-4 to its F-Type range since the car’s debut, and now the automaker's finally done it.
Owner Dawn Hall before 800-mile road trip in 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car
From Green Car Reports:
2017 Chevy Bolt EV electric car: first national lease deal starts at $329 monthly
As the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV rolls out across the U.S. over a nine-month period, electric-car advocates have focused intently on its sales numbers.First impressions of Chevy Bolt EV by Nissan Leaf driver
If you're serious about driving a green car, but not happy with your local choices, you need to move to California.What does it take to turn a Ford Fusion Hybrid into a Police Responder?
The hybrid mid-size sedans sold today by Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, and Toyota are all tuned to provide maximum fuel economy.
