Tesla overtakes GM, 2018 Lincoln Navigator, Climate change: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Tesla has set a new record: this morning, it passed General Motors to become the most highly valued automaker in America.
With its Explorer beginning to gray at its temples, Ford has given it the gentlest of touchups—and some new in-cabin technologies—to keep it on shoppers' radar.
Volkswagen showed off its new Golf family on Monday, just two days ahead of its appearance at the 2017 New York auto show. The updated interiors and revised faces for the compact car touch them all; the Golf, GTI, SportWagen, Golf R, and Alltrack models get the new goods—the new e-Golf was shown off last year in Los Angeles.
Teaser for 2018 Lincoln Navigator debuting at 2017 New York auto showEnlarge Photo
From Motor Authority:
2018 Lincoln Navigator teased ahead of 2017 New York auto show
Lincoln has released a teaser for what’s likely to be the 2018 Navigator in production guise.
The current BMW 1-Series Hatchback is somewhat of an oddity in the world of compact cars, because it comes with a sporty rear-wheel-drive layout and available inline-6 engines.
Cop cars are not known for being super efficient machines—but with its 38-mpg Police Responder Hybrid, unveiled ahead of its 2017 New York auto show debut on Wednesday, Ford has an answer that it says could help departments save nearly $4,000 a year in gas.
From Green Car Reports:
Trump can't affect global climate-change progress, says Mayor Bloomberg
Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has gone on record saying publicly what most analysts have discussed privately: the notion that Washington can direct the energy market back towards coal is wrong.
Just 18 months after its $90m acquisition of Sakti3, the British consumer-products company Dyson is taking a step back.
The emergence of spy photos, and more recently video, has always been one of the standard indicators of a car nearing production.
