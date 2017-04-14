2018 Acura TLX video preview

The NSX has generated real excitement for Acura, but can that trickle down to some of its other cars?

The first hints arrived at the New York Auto Show in the form of the updated 2018 Acura TLX.

No, it's no NSX, but the new Acura TLX does take on some of the flashy new style Acura's applied to that supercar. It's all drawn from its recent concept cars, and on the TLX it means a fresh front-end and rear-end treatment, and more contours carved into the hood. A bigger Acura logo shows up in a cleaner-looking grille, too.

A new A-Spec model sits at the top of the lineup, with a 290-hp 3.5-liter V-6 it shares with the TLX V-6. The entry model sports a 206-hp 2.4-liter inline-4. The 6-cylinder models shift power to either the front or all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic; the 4-cylinder shifts power to the front wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Acura's added some distinctive touches to these different models with distinctive grille designs, wheels, and bumpers. The A-Spec has 19-inch wheels and round fog lights, while the base TLX has a diamond-patterned grille and 17-inch wheels.

The A-Spec also has its own suspension and power steering tune for better handling. It gets leather interior trim and Alcantara suede, with red or black detailing and a sport steering wheel.

On every 2018 TLX, Acura fits a twin-screen infotainment system with integrated Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. With new command structures and menus, Acura says it's much improved over its previous setups.

On the options list are new features such as forward-collision warnings, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise and active lane control.

The new 2018 TLX goes on sale this June, with base prices not much higher than today's $33,000 bottom line.

