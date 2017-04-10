2018 VW Golf lineup gets a facelift and some new eyeliner

Volkswagen showed off its new Golf family on Monday, just two days ahead of its appearance at the 2017 New York auto show. The updated interiors and revised faces for the compact car touch them all; the Golf, GTI, SportWagen, Golf R, and Alltrack models get the new goods—the new e-Golf was shown off last year in Los Angeles.

Throughout the model range the Golf wears new interior tech that includes updated infotainment. Base models of the Golf get a 6.5-inch touchscreen that's uprated to an 8.0-inch touchscreen in SE and SEL models. Top-end Golf R and e-Golf models will sport Volkswagen's Virtual Cockpit, which replaces the traditional instrument panel with a high-resolution display, as standard equipment. All versions support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Golf's new front bumpers wrap around a new chrome grille and LED daytime running lights, and upgraded headlights that can be fitted with optional LEDs. Around back, VW has fitted standard LED taillights.

MUST SEE: Volkswagen Golf: The Car Connection's Best Wagon to Buy 2017

For 2018, Volkswagen has made available on most Golf models active safety systems such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and a newly updated pedestrian collision warning system. Higher trims of the Golf will offer blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, parking sensors, automatic high beams, and parking assistance.

Under the hood, most versions of the Golf still sport a 1.8-liter turbo-4 that makes 170 horsepower mated to a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Golf GTI and Golf R versions will feature a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 220 hp and 292 hp, respectively, and a 6-speed manual as standard. Golf R owners can now opt for a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic that's new for this year, or a 6-speed automatic in the GTI.

For the most part, the changes match those announced for the European Golf lineup all the way back in November.

The 2018 Volkswagen Golf family will go on sale this fall. The automaker hasn't yet announced how much the new version will cost above the outgoing model, but we should know more this summer.

For more from the New York auto show, head over to our dedicated hub.