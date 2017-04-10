Latest recalls, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Ford Fusion Hybrid police car: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Hyundai and its South Korean sibling, Kia, are recalling nearly 1.2 million cars and crossovers from the 2011 to 2014 model years. Documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that the engines in some of those vehicles may have an increased likelihood of stalling, which could dramatically increase the risk of accidents.

Honda has announced a recall of more than 37,000 Honda Accord Coupes from the 2003 model year. The automaker reports that some of those vehicles may be equipped with Takata's fatally flawed airbag inflators, which have been linked to at least 16 deaths and more than 100 injuries worldwide. They're also responsible for the largest automotive recall in history.

In April of last year, PSA Group announced plans to bring Peugeot and Citroen back to the U.S. market, along with the newer, more upscale DS brand. The first step of PSA's grand scheme was to take on car-sharing and ride-sharing giants like Uber and Zipcar.