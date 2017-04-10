Latest recalls, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Ford Fusion Hybrid police car: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Hyundai and its South Korean sibling, Kia, are recalling nearly 1.2 million cars and crossovers from the 2011 to 2014 model years. Documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that the engines in some of those vehicles may have an increased likelihood of stalling, which could dramatically increase the risk of accidents.2003 Honda Accord Coupe recalled to replace Takata airbag inflators
Honda has announced a recall of more than 37,000 Honda Accord Coupes from the 2003 model year. The automaker reports that some of those vehicles may be equipped with Takata's fatally flawed airbag inflators, which have been linked to at least 16 deaths and more than 100 injuries worldwide. They're also responsible for the largest automotive recall in history.Peugeot & Citroen begin their (long awaited?) return with car-sharing service
In April of last year, PSA Group announced plans to bring Peugeot and Citroen back to the U.S. market, along with the newer, more upscale DS brand. The first step of PSA's grand scheme was to take on car-sharing and ride-sharing giants like Uber and Zipcar.
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee TrackhawkEnlarge Photo
From Motor Authority:
Hellcat-powered 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk arrives with 707 horsepower
After what seems like forever, it has finally happened: the quickest Jeep ever is here. The Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee has arrived, ending one of the worst-kept secrets of all time.How the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG evolved into the Mercedes-AMG GT
Mercedes' AMG arm is attacking just about every vehicle in the German automaker's lineup, giving the brand's luxury vehicles various levels of performance with a series of 63 and 43 offerings. However, it's the two cars that AMG has developed from scratch that have pushed the bounds of how far Mercedes can go toward building a sports car or even a supercar. Those cars are the SLS AMG that made its debut in 2010 and the newer AMG GT, which was released as a 2016 model as a coupe and now gets a 2017 roadster companion.
Pickup trucks may be as American as apple pie, but Ford sees a big opportunity for the vehicles in China where the automaker will be introducing its famous “Built Ford Tough” tagline.
2018 Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan pursuit-rated police car
2018 Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan pursuit-rated police carEnlarge Photo
From Green Car Reports:
Ford Fusion becomes first police pursuit-rated hybrid car
Ford made a big splash last year when it announced it would launch 13 new electrified vehicles within five years.All-electric Bollinger heavy truck chassis revealed, July 27 debut to follow
Upstate New York-based startup Bollinger Motors is moving forward with the development of its very first vehicle.Is Chevy FNR-X concept the plug-in hybrid CrossVolt SUV?
It's a single teaser shot, obviously of a Chevy front end, with unmistakable design nods to the Camaro muscle car.
