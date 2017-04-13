2018 Subaru Outback video preview

No matter where they live, or what they eat, people who live in cold-weather states across the country all know two words by heart.

Subaru Outback.

That’s right, the car that should practically be on Colorado and Vermont’s state seal is here at the 2017 New York Auto Show and we’re here to tell you all about it.

By looks alone, it’s hard to see what’s changed. For this year, Subaru has mildly updated the front with a new grille and headlights. Most of the changes have been taken inside by way of a quieter ride, and updated center stack.

The infotainment system has been upgraded to 6.5 inches in base models—8.0 inches in top trims—and includes Subaru’s latest Starlink system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new system is sharp, we’ve used it, and fixes one of our long-running gripes that Subaru is behind the times when it comes to tech.

Little things around the cabin are a lot better this time around with thicker glass to isolate outside noise, softer interior materials, and stitching around the leather.

Softer dampers should make for a smoother ride this year, but most of last year’s mechanicals carry over. The engines are the same: still a flat-4 or a flat-6, and both are paired to a CVT that uses belts and pulleys to simulate gears. In our experience, the flat-4 can feel anemic and the flat-6 can be thirsty, but we’re hopeful that there will be a grand compromise soon—stay tuned for news from Subaru.

Across the board, Subaru has made a big push for active safety and the Outback is no different. Subaru’s EyeSight safety package is available on all models—standard on top trims—and newly available adaptive headlights and rear automatic emergency braking add to the roster.

Subaru made news in New York with a nearly street-ready version of its 7-seater crossover, which we’ll see later this year as it gets closer to production.

This Outback is ready for prime time and it should hit the streets in August. Subaru’s not talking pricing yet, but it shouldn’t stray far from the $26,520 starting price of the last one.