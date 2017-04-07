Driven: 2018 VW Atlas, 2018 Audi S4/S5, 2017 Chevy Cruze Diesel: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Tired of watching its owners drive past VW showrooms when their families grew large enough for a three-row crossover, the German automaker finally has something to lure shoppers away from Ford Explorers and Honda Pilots.
2017 Audi A3, S3 recalled for overly aggressive airbags
Volkswagen is recalling more than 11,000 Audi A3 and S3 vehicles from the 2017 model year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that some of those vehicles may suffer from a software glitch that could cause airbags to deploy with greater force than necessary.
Report: Auto insurers charge higher premiums in minority neighborhoods
A new report suggests that auto insurers are charging car owners in minority neighborhoods higher premiums than folks in predominantly white neighborhoods.
2018 Audi S4/S5 First DriveEnlarge Photo
From Motor Authority:
2018 Audi S4/S5 video review: making our own music at Coachella
We have a tough time nailing down what “performance” means anymore. Automakers work really hard telling us that every car has sporting potential—right down to a minivan.Aston Martin teases production DBX SUV
Aston Martin has provided the first look at its new SUV that will enter production in 2019.
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will automatically brake for bends and intersections
Self-driving capability is becoming a key selling point for luxury cars, and engineers are slowly, yet steadfastly improving the technology to the point where, perhaps some time next decade, cars will be able to run around town without a person behind the wheel.
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel
2017 Chevrolet Cruze DieselEnlarge Photo
From Green Car Reports:
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel first drive
When the first Chevrolet Cruze Diesel was launched back in 2014, it made a lot of sense.Dyson walks away from Sakti3 solid-state battery patents
Just 18 months after its $90m acquisition of Sakti3, the British consumer-products company Dyson is taking a step back.Trump budget slashes EPA emission testing, hits makers with higher fees
The prospect of ongoing operations as usual continues to darken for the Environmental Protection Agency.
