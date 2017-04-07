2003 Honda Accord Coupe recalled to replace Takata airbag inflators

Honda has announced a recall of more than 37,000 Honda Accord Coupes from the 2003 model year. The automaker reports that some of those vehicles may be equipped with Takata's fatally flawed airbag inflators, which have been linked to at least 16 deaths and more than 100 injuries worldwide. They're also responsible for the largest automotive recall in history.

Until November 2015, Honda was Takata's biggest client, and not surprisingly, the Tokyo-based automaker has been more severely affected by the recall fiasco than other car companies. (Sadly, the majority of fatalities associated with Takata's airbags have occurred in Honda vehicles.)

Interestingly, the 2003 Accord Coupe wasn't originally equipped with Takata airbag inflators. Honda is concerned, however, that if any of those vehicles had their passenger-side front airbags replaced, they may now be carrying the potentially deadly devices.

Honda believes that the inflators could be found in 2,500 Accord Coupes. Fortunately, Honda says that it has received no reports of airbag ruptures in these models to date.

The recall affects 2003 Honda Accord Coupes with four-cylinder engines. All told, some 37,421 vehicles registered in the U.S. will need to be inspected.

To its credit, Honda has taken the Takata recall very seriously, and it's treating today's recall with the urgency it demands. Owners of affected vehicles should receive recall notices around May 1, after which they'll be able to take their cars to Honda dealerships for service. Dealers will inspect the passenger-side front airbag inflator and replace it, as necessary. The fix will be carried out at no charge.

Own one of these vehicles? You can call Honda customer service for more information: simply dial 888-234-2138 and ask about recall KF0. You can also call the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 and inquire about safety campaign #17V-220.