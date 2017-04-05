Chevrolet adds muscle to Tahoe, Suburban with new RST package

The concept of a "muscle truck" may seem a bit foreign, but Chevrolet thinks it has created just that with its new-for-2018 Rally Sport Truck package available on its large Tahoe and Suburban SUVs.

The RST package isn't just about styling for the Tahoe and Suburban SUVs— for an extra cost, there's actual underhood grunt to back up its beefier looks. Chevy starts with a cleaned up exterior, with almost all chrome removed and big 22-inch wheels.

Sure, that'll satisfy some buyers, but those who want actual scoot will want to pony up for an optional performance exhaust system developed by aftermarket firm Borla. Chevy estimates that it adds between 7 and 10 horsepower in addition to a more distinctive rumble.

An additional package adds upsized Brembo-branded six-piston brakes up front with red calipers, but the Big Kahuna here is the Performance Package that adds magnetic dampers and a 6.2-liter V-8 rated at 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. That's a hefty upgrade over the standard Tahoe and Suburban models' 5.3-liter, 355-hp V-8. The 6.2-liter is cribbed from the luxo-laden GMC Yukon Denali and the Cadillac Escalade and it mates here to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Chevy hasn't yet announced pricing for the RST package and it hasn't indicated if there will be any other changes for the 2018 Suburban and Tahoe. The RST package goes on sale late in 2017.

The package will debut at the New York auto show. For more coverage from the Big Apple, check out our dedicated hub.