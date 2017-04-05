2014 Fiat 500L recalled over powertrain glitch

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling nearly 30,000 Fiat 500L vehicles from the 2014 model year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration explains that some of those cars may suffer from a problem that could prevent them from accelerating in certain situations.

The problem is rooted in the the 500L's powertrain control module. NHTSA reports that the software associated with that module may not be properly calibrated, and as a result, it "could limit the engine to only idle speed and torque even if the accelerator pedal is fully depressed."

The bad news is, if the 500L doesn't properly accelerate, it could increase the chance of a crash. NHTSA says that the issue can occur suddenly, without warning, though FCA notes that it appears to happen when a driver eases off the gas pedal almost entirely--but not quite--then hits the gas again.

The good news is, NHTSA reports that when drivers fully release the gas pedal and press it again, the 500L performs as intended. And FCA says that no injuries or accidents have been linked to the problem to date.

The recall affects 25,593 vehicles registered in the U.S. and an additional 4,080 registered in Canada.

Owners of those vehicles will receive recall notices by mail around May 5, 2017. At that time, they'll be able to schedule service with their local Fiat dealers, who will update the powertrain control module software at no charge.

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to call the FCA US Customer Care Center at 800-853-1403 and ask about recall T19. You can also ring NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 and inquire about safety campaign #17V192000.