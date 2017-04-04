2018 VW Atlas priced from $31,425

With its 2018 Atlas, VW is finally in the three-row crossover game. The long-awaited midsize crossover with seating for up to seven will go on sale by early summer with a sticker price starting at $31,425.

That's including a mandatory $925 destination charge and that price is for the base Atlas S with front-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. The base Atlas S undercuts a few rivals, namely the Honda Pilot ($31,525), Toyota Highlander ($31,985), and Ford Explorer ($32,605)—but not the Nissan Pathfinder ($31,230).

The Atlas S includes a 6.5-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, 6 speakers, cruise control, LED headlights, and the expected power windows and locks. A V-6 engine adds $1,400, while all-wheel drive (which requires the V-6) bumps that figure to $34,625.

A special Atlas S Launch package will be available with the V-6 initially. At $34,425 (plus $1,800 for all-wheel drive), it includes a power panoramic moonroof, an integrated garage door opener, and an upgraded 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

From there, the high-volume Atlas SE stickers for $34,515 with automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, blind spot monitors, rear cross traffic alert, a proximity key, leatherette seats, a power driver's seat, heated front seats, and three more USB ports (for a total of four). The SE doesn't include the moonroof, which explains the price difference between it and the Launch package.

An optional SE Technology package adds $2,000, but includes valuable features like automatic emergency braking, lane departure warnings, adaptive cruise control, automatic climate control, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Topping the lineup is the SEL at $40,085, which brings back the power panoramic moonroof, plus a power tailgate, an 8-way power passenger seat, memory for the driver's seat, front and rear park distance control, and a trailer hitch.

The SEL is optionally available with a Premium package that tops out at $49,415. It adds leather upholstery, navigation, power-folding outside mirrors, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a Fender-branded audio system, ventilated front seats, a surround-view camera, 20-inch alloy wheels, and a trick 12.3-inch, multi-configurable screen that replaces the conventional instrument cluster.

On SE and SEL models, captain's chairs can replace the three-seat rear bench for $625