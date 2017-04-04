Pedestrian deaths, Porsche's new magazine, Start-stop systems: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Careful crossing the street: pedestrian deaths soared 11 percent last year
Earlier this year, two reports revealed that the number of auto-related fatalities in America increased sharply in 2016. A new study from the Governors Highway Safety Association suggests that pedestrian deaths may be partly responsible for that uptick.
Back in the early days of the Volkswagen Dieselgate fiasco, we estimated that the crisis would cost Europe's largest automaker at least $25 billion.
The people spoke and Volkswagen listened with its Jetta compact sedan.
Porsche 9:11 magazineEnlarge Photo
From Motor Authority:
Porsche launches 9:11 web-based magazine
Porsche has decided to honor its best-known model with a new online video magazine for all things related to the German sports car brand: 9:11.
The BMW Group is in the midst of an aggressive plan to roll out 40 new or updated models over the next two years across its various brands.
Audi's next-generation A8 has been spotted again.
2016 Toyota Prius C
2016 Toyota Prius CEnlarge Photo
From Green Car Reports:
Don't start-stop systems wear out your car's starter?
Some are almost unnoticeable, others make the car shudder each time they activate—but start-stop systems are here to stay.
Government officials in Hong Kong have eliminated a popular tax exemption that made electric vehicles much cheaper to buy than comparable gasoline-powered models.
The Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid again took the crown among plug-in electric cars whose makers report monthly sales.
