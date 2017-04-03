2017 VW Jetta, Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster driven, Mirai vs. Model X: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Drive notes: 2017 Volkswagen Jetta SEL

The people spoke and Volkswagen listened with its Jetta compact sedan.

Uber's self-driving car program at risk from lawsuits, possibly flawed software

There are plenty of metaphorical dumpster fires raging in America today, but few are as fascinating to watch as the one consuming Uber.

Volkswagen approved to sell repaired 2015 diesels, but will anyone want them?

Volkswagen has been prohibited from selling diesel vehicles in the U.S. since news of its emissions-test-cheating fiasco first broke in September 2015. According to company spokesperson Jeannine Ginivan, however, that's about to change.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster, Phoenix, Arizona media drive, March, 2017 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster first drive review: a special sports car, topless or not

I'd like to start this review by prattling on about how this 550-horsepower super sports car can slay the toughest track set before it. I'd love to wax poetic about its relentless grip, its composure at speed, its hunkered down feel in sharp bends, and the feeling of joy it imparts to the driver as it helps you turn in quick lap times time and time again.

Pirelli develops rubber-infused skis

Pirelli seems to be keen on finding ways to not only re-imagine what its tires are capable of, but where it can infuse its technology outside of the car world.

LaFerrari may be crushed after 2 failed smuggling attempts

There’s that old saying stating, “rules are meant to be broken,” but sometimes, rules are rules.

2017 Toyota Mirai Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Model X electric car vs Toyota Mirai fuel-cell car: CA road trip

The ability to travel long distances has long been a distinguishing feature of Tesla's luxury electric cars, whose Supercharger fast-charging network now offers access to essentially every part of the 48 continental states.

All the challenges for hydrogen fuel-cell cars laid out

Twenty years ago, Toyota took the automotive industry by surprise with the Prius.

Tesla delivered 25,000 electric cars in Q1 2017, plus or minus

The numbers are in, and Tesla says it delivered 25,000 electric cars globally in the first quarter of this year, from January through March.