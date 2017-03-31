VW fixing diesels, Volvo V90 Cross Country driven, new life for Google's Subarus: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Volkswagen approved to sell repaired 2015 diesels, but will anyone want them?

Volkswagen has been prohibited from selling diesel vehicles in the U.S. since news of its emissions-test-cheating fiasco first broke in September 2015. According to company spokesperson Jeannine Ginivan, however, that's about to change.

How to keep your teen from drinking and driving

Roughly one-third of Americans don't get enough sleep, and we have a hunch that many of those fatigued folks are parents of teenagers. When adolescents begin spending more time away from home, in the company of their friends, it can leave adults tossing and turning, waiting for teens to get home.

What's in the Tesla 8.1 software update? (Autopilot improvements, that's what.)

Tesla Autopilot has had plenty of critics since it rolled out to Model S and Model X vehicles in October 2015 as part of an over-the-air update of the company's 7.0 software.

2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country first drive review: the wagon Americans should want

Americans have made it clear. We don't like wagons anymore and haven't for quite some time. That makes it hard for automakers to justify building them despite enthusiasts screaming and running with pitchforks.

The 2018 Ford Mustang has a pulse

Ford has given its 2018 Mustang a pulse.

Jaguar to offer 10 ‘reborn’ E-Types

Following the success of its continuation program for the Lightweight E-Type, Jaguar has decided to offer a handful of what it’s calling “reborn” E-Types.

2012 Subaru Impreza hatchback used for Google Street View, modified to gather data on methane leaks Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Google Street View car used to spot, quantify methane leaks

Natural gas is growing as a part of the world's grid mix, because its carbon per kilowatt-hour is much lower. But methane leaks that emit large volumes of climate-change gas into the air may offset that advantage.

Mercedes-Benz electric cars to arrive sooner as urgency increases

Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler is speeding up its shift towards electrification.

2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell: first drive of hydrogen-powered sedan

There are now three different vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells on sale in California, and we've driven them all.