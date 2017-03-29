2018 Acura TLX, Lamborghini Urus, Next-gen Nissan Leaf: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Acura TLX peeks out ahead of auto show debut

Glance quickly at this image released today showing off the 2018 Acura TLX and you might think you're looking instead at the brand's recently updated MDX crossover.

Lamborghini Urus concept Enlarge Photo

Lamborghini won't target Nürburgring SUV record with Urus

It’s been a long time coming, but the Lamborghini Urus SUV is nearly a reality. However, unlike some of its supercar brethren, the Urus is not being developed as a speed king for performance driving.

2019 Porsche 911 spy shots

Porsche is out testing prototypes for its next-generation 911. The latest prototype, likely for a Carrera S model, is testing on the Nürburgring and reveals some details not seen on previous testers.

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class leaked

Some of Mercedes-Benz’s mid-cycle updates for the S-Class have been revealed in a series of leaked shots.

Section of 2018 Nissan Leaf spy shot [image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien, as used on Motor Authority] Enlarge Photo

2018 Nissan Leaf: more spy shots of electric car's second generation

The more camouflaged spy shots that emerge of a car being tested on public roads, the closer it likely is to being introduced.

Which electric car will sell best during 2018? Poll results

Next year should be a record year for sales of plug-in electric cars.

Honda researches high-power electric-car charging, at highway speeds

Even with recent efforts to expand it, electric-car charging infrastructure is nowhere near rivaling the ubiquity of gas stations.