2018 Acura TLX peeks out ahead of auto show debut

Glance quickly at this image released today showing off the 2018 Acura TLX and you might think you're looking instead at the brand's recently updated MDX crossover.

Just weeks before it is unveiled to the public at the 2018 New York auto show, Acura has given us a little hint of what's to come for its 2018 TLX luxury sedan. The automaker calls its latest design theme "precision," which made its production model debut on the updated 2017 MDX.

It's a cleaner, sharper look than Acura has had recently and now it makes its arrival on a sedan with the 2018 TLX, but its connection to the MDX is obvious. Both share the same pentagonal grille with a dark inlay and headlamps that sweep back slightly over the sides of the fenders.

2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Aside from the teaser image, we don't know just a whole lot about the next TLX. It follows up on a model that replaced both the compact TSX and the mid-size TL back in 2014, but hasn't exactly been a huge success for Acura. It's larger than rivals like the BMW 3-Series, but it's also much less expensive than the similarly-sized BMW 5-Series.

It's expected that the TLX will debut some of Acura's newest self-driving tech that could help the sedan stay within its lane for more extended periods of time. However, we doubt the next TLX's base price will be considerably higher than the $32,950 of the current model.

The 2018 TLX will debut to the media on the afternoon of April 11.