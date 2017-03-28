Nissan Murano recalled, Bugatti Chiron driven, Trump vs. climate-change: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2013-2014 Nissan Murano recalled over fire hazard: 57,000 vehicles affected

Nissan has issued a recall for nearly 57,000 Murano crossovers from the 2013 and 2014 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that one of the components supplied for those vehicles may not perform its job as expected.

California unanimously votes to keep current emissions regs: another looming loss for Trump?

Last Friday was not a particularly good day for Donald Trump.

Audi, Chevy make appearances in new Ferris Bueller's Day Off campaign for Domino's

If you're a fan of 80s movies, here's a little something to brighten up your Monday: Domino's has dropped a new Ferris Bueller's Day Off-themed ad campaign, and one of the clips stars a familiar face--and fascia.

Bugatti Chiron first drive Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2017 Bugatti Chiron first drive review: the king of the exotics

When a Bugatti Chiron fires up, the sound it produces is loud—surprisingly, dramatically, crazy loud, even while idling at a mellow 650 rpm. Sixteen cylinders, eight liters, four turbochargers and six exhaust pipes can do that. But if you’re lucky enough to be manning the driver's seat, there’s a hermetic seal between you and the titanium exhaust’s gloriously raucous howl, not to mention the peering cell phones and hungry eyes you’ll likely encounter in the wild.

More details on SVO-enhanced Land Rover Discovery

Jaguar Land Rover’s in-house tuner SVO has already brought us the brilliant Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR. But building high-performance vehicles isn’t solely what SVO is about.

Lincoln debuts advanced head-up display for 2017 Continental

The Lincoln Motor Company wants its drivers to keep their hands on the wheel. One way Ford's luxury brand is aiming to accomplish that goal is with a new, enhanced head-up display. In fact, Lincoln is claiming it has scored a benchmark with its all-new head-up display for the 2017 Continental sedan. The updated head-up display features new technology to enhance legibility in bright light, and is customizable.

Climate controls, in long-term 2015 Volkswagen e-Golf Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Trump Administration goal: undo every climate-change effort

It was clear well before November's election that candidate Donald Trump did not believe in the accepted science of climate change.

Renault Zoe electric-car owners can double their range by upgrading leased batteries

When the updated 2017 Renault Zoe was unveiled last fall at the Paris auto show, it became one of the few electric cars whose range effectively doubled over its model life.

GM confirms Chevy Volt to be sold as Buick Velite 5 in China

In the 20 years since General Motors and its Chinese partner SAIC reintroduced the Buick brand to China, more than 8 million Buicks have been sold in what is now the world's largest car market.