Audi, Chevy make appearances in new Ferris Bueller's Day Off campaign for Domino's

If you're a fan of 80s movies, here's a little something to brighten up your Monday: Domino's has dropped a new Ferris Bueller's Day Off-themed ad campaign, and one of the clips stars a familiar face--and fascia.

So far, the campaign consists of two clips. One references the beginning of the film, when Ferris talks about his plans for the day. The second (and better) of the two is a nearly shot-for-shot remake of the well-known race scene toward the end of the movie.

In the original, that scene involves Ferris (played by actor Matthew Broderick) leaving his girlfriend, Sloane (Mia Sara), and running home before his parents discover that he's been playing hooky all day. En route, he crosses paths with his neme-sister, Jeannie (Jennifer Grey), who then races to the house so she can catch Ferris in the act. (If you need a refresher, here's a chunk of the original.)

In the clip above, Domino's changed Ferris' motivation so that he's now dashing home to catch the pizza delivery person. Sadly, the company also nixed the sister and the faux-wood-paneled Chrysler station wagon she drove.

However, the creative team kept the original background music (The English Beat's "The March of the Swivelheads") and plenty of other details, too, including the Audi A4 that Ferris' father drives. The man behind the wheel of this Audi isn't just anyone, though: it's Alan Ruck, who played the poor little rich kid, Cameron, in the original film.

Eagle-eyed folks will notice that the original Audi's license plate, "MMOM" shows up here, too. In the film, plates referenced director John Hughes' other movies--in this case, Mr. Mom.

For a little lagniappe, Domino's threw in a customized Chevrolet Spark as the Domino's delivery vehicle.

If the actor playing Broderick's role looks familiar, that's because he's Joe Keery, best known for Stranger Things, a Netflix series that's coincidentally set during the Ferris Bueller decade. Broderick is still alive and kicking, of course, but at 55, he might be at risk of hurting himself on the stunts.