2013-2014 Nissan Murano recalled over fire hazard: 57,000 vehicles affected

Nissan has issued a recall for nearly 57,000 Murano crossovers from the 2013 and 2014 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that one of the components supplied for those vehicles may not perform its job as expected.

That component is a power steering hose clamp, and its job is to secure the hose that carries the Murano's power steering fluid. However, NHTSA's defect bulletin explains in several vehicles, the clamp has allowed that hose to separate and leak fluid. Over time, drivers have found it increasingly difficult to steer those vehicles.

NHTSA notes that power steering fluid is flammable, and that if it were to leak onto a heat source, it could start a fire.

The recall affects 2013 and 2014 Nissan Murano vehicles build between July 18, 2013 and August 28, 2014. NHTSA documents show that 56,766 of those vehicles are currently registered in the U.S.

Nissan will mail recall notices to owners of affected vehicles within 60 days. At that time, owners will be able to schedule service on their Muranos, which will involve dealers installing a power steering high pressure hose kit at no charge.

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to call Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261. Alternately, you can call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and ask about safety campaign #17V184000.