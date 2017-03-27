Uber's woes, Porsche Exclusive, Elon Musk drives first Tesla Model 3: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Uber launches self-driving pilot in San Francisco with Volvo Cars
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
March 27, 2017

Uber parks self-driving car fleet after wreck

Ride-sharing giant Uber says it is parking its fleet of self-driving cars after an accident involving one of the experimental vehicles late last week in Tempe, Arizona.

Deathwatch, continued: Faraday Future still stalled in the desert

Why do we like to watch some companies fail and not others? It usually comes down to the size of their ambitions: the bigger they are, the better the show. That's why the implosion of brash, boastful Faraday Future has been so fascinating. 

Utah takes toughest in nation stance on drunk driving

By lowering the minimum threshold of what it calls drunk driving, Utah will become the strictest state when it comes to getting behind the wheel after a drink or three—and it may not be the last. 

From Motor Authority:

Porsche highlights its top 5 most memorable Exclusive models

Since 1986, Porsche has offered customers the opportunity to build a bespoke sports car. In the process, Porsche has also treated enthusiasts at large to Exclusive models to mark various occasions. Those Exclusive models are the subject of Porsche's latest Top 5 video.

Self-driving Uber tests on hold after Arizona crash

One of Uber’s self-driving prototypes ended up on its side after a high-speed crash in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday.

McLaren Special Operations wants to build 2-3 bespoke cars per year   With McLaren Automotive roaring to life in 2010, after spinning off McLaren Racing, the automaker is eyeing up additional, one-off models through McLaren Special Operations

First release candidate Tesla Model 3 electric car, from video tweeted by Elon Musk, March 2017

From Green Car Reports:

First 'release candidate' Tesla Model 3 driven: video posted by Elon Musk

The news earlier this week that the Tesla Model 3 would skip its usual "beta" development phase came as a shock to the industry and even to Tesla fans.

All-electric personal watercraft launch for quieter lake journeys  

Not all electric vehicles have wheels.

California conundrum: 2018 Leaf, Bolt EV, or Mirai fuel-cell car?

California is very different from the rest of the United States.

