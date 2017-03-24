2018 Toyota Sienna and Yaris, Dodge Demon, French investigating diesel: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Portable Emissions Measurement System (PEMS) (Photo by Millbrook Proving Ground)
March 24, 2017

Report: Achieving the EPA's 2025 emissions goals could be 40 percent cheaper than expected

If you follow car news at all, you know that U.S. president Donald Trump has announced a review of the auto emissions regulations approved by the Environmental Protection Agency during the final days of the Obama administration. 

Ford taking cloth upholstery upmarket with new package for Edge

The term "sport" gets used in a lot of different ways these days. In this case, with its 2018 Edge, Ford is dressing things up a bit with a new extra cost SEL Sport appearance package. 

Daimler diesels targeted in new emissions probe

Yesterday, we learned that French authorities are planning to investigate allegations of emissions fraud involving diesels made by Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, Renault, and PSA Group. Now we've learned that Daimler diesels are also the subject of a probe--this one conducted by German officials. 

From Motor Authority:

Former ‘Top Gear USA’ hosts tease new project

The second series of The BBC’s "Top Gear" seems to be finding its stride once more. "The Grand Tour," featuring our favorite trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, has found success on Amazon. Americans are once again getting a "Top Gear" variant all our own with the confirmation of "Top Gear America" coming to BBC America.

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS spy shots

Mercedes-Benz is out testing prototypes for its next-generation CLS, the current generation of which has been on sale since the 2012 model year.

Can 15 R/C pickups pull a life-size Toyota Hilux? In the 1980s, Tamiya wanted to prove to the world its remote controlled, 1:10 scale Toyota Hilux Bruiser 4x4 truck was the toughest thing aside from a life-size Hilux. So, the company put together a stunt to see if the radio-controlled trucks could handle pulling a real-deal Hilux. Guess what? The toys succeeded.

From Green Car Reports:

Driving electric cars in winter: tips from experienced owner

One of the challenges of electric cars is persuading potential buyers that they can do virtually everything that most other vehicles can.

NY $2,000 electric-car rebate falls to $500 if it's over $60K; sorry, Tesla

  New York State is known for a lack of transparency, backroom dealings, and little public input into the deliberations that lead to legislation produced by its state legislature.   Europe's emission limits, small cars far from global mainstream: is this why GM sold Opel?

At the 2017 Geneva auto show, General Motors announced the sale of its entire European operations—comprising factories and the Opel and Vauxhall brands—to PSA Peugeot Citroën.

2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

