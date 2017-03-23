2018 Toyota Sienna and Yaris, Dodge Demon, French investigating diesel: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Tale of two hatches: New 2018 Toyota Sienna and 2018 Toyota Yaris unveiled

Oh, sensibility. How we've missed you.

2017 Honda CR-V nabs Top Safety Pick+ award

Honda's hot-selling CR-V crossover has been redesigned for 2017 and it's among the safest crossovers on the market, says the IIHS—albeit with some caveats.

Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, other companies investigated for diesel fraud in France

Earlier this month, Fiat Chrysler warned investors that it was facing a Dieselgate-esque crisis of its own, both in the U.S. and in Europe. Now, we have a few more details about the issue, and we've learned that FCA isn't the only automaker being scrutinized by regulators across the pond.

Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Dodge Demon comes with transbrake straight from the factory

Dodge has revealed yet another feature fitted to the upcoming Challenger SRT Demon designed to get the car down the line quicker.

Edd China leaving 'Wheeler Dealers' over creative differences

Top tip: Edd China, the handyman-host of TV's "Wheeler Dealers" is stepping down to pursue other interests, he announced this week.

2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots

A prototype for Volvo’s upcoming compact SUV, the XC40, has been spied again.

Volkswagen TDI diesel vehicles owned by Phil Grate and family, Seattle, Washington Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

French prosecutors to investigate Fiat Chrysler for 'aggravated cheating' on diesel emissions

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles continues to be dogged by allegations that it cheated on various diesel-emissions tests.

Another Chevy Bolt EV electric-car owner weighs in on pros and cons

We've had a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car in our fleet for a handful of days, and have been thinking about our impressions of the car in everyday use.

Faster electric-car fast charging: test site in Fremont, VW plans 300 kw-plus

Charging infrastructure projects for electric cars have mostly focused on expanding the number of charging sites available to the public over the last six years.