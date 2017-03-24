2018 Chevrolet Equinox first drive: A strong third act

The Chevrolet Equinox's revitalization has been long overdue. Compact crossovers are all the rage in America's driveways and Chevy's entry had been out of touch for a few years.

The old model could trace its roots back to George W. Bush's first term. Despite some updates, its thirsty engines, its chintzy interiors, and its dearth of advanced safety and tech features combined with awkward styling to remind us that, once upon a time, an axe was hanging over General Motors' head.

Right-sizing

Instead of growing the 2018 Equinox, as seems to be the trend, designers shrunk the crossover. At 183.1 inches long, the redesigned model is 4.7 inches shorter than its predecessor (with a 5.2-inch shorter wheelbase). That looks minor on paper, but in person, the Equinox is now within striking distance of fierce competition from Ford (Escape) and Honda (CR-V). Today, the Equinox looks like the fifth grader that hit an early growth spurt rather than the one held back two years.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox Enlarge Photo

The latest Equinox's shrunken footprint sacrifices less than an inch of space in any worthwhile measurement, even gaining some room for shoulders despite a mere tenth of an inch increase in overall width. There are barely any sacrifices in the cargo hold, either. The 0.2-cubic-foot drop with the second row folded flat–which is possible now, thanks to “kneeling” rear seats–pairs with a 1.6-cube cut with the rear seat up. Owners and passengers will appreciate these successes regardless of where they're sitting.

But more than that, passengers will enjoy the comfortable trimmings. While the Equinox's standard cloth-trimmed front seats are a little too snug and supportive for larger drivers, the extra-cost leather-finished thrones are broad without losing support. In back, negligible sacrifices in legroom yield a second row that's comfortable on long journeys, even with a taller driver in front. One note: because the second row now folds flat, it no longer adjusts fore and aft.

But for the first time, the Equinox's cabin impresses on a fit and finish level, too. Plastic remains dominant, but it's soft to the touch, even in places where automakers tend to pinch pennies, like the door panels. The “denim-style” cloth upholstery looks and feels great, to the point that we'd consider passing up the Premier trim and its leather, even though we'd miss the handsome leather dash inserts that match the seats and add much needed color to an otherwise drab cabin.