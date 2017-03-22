Tale of two hatches: New 2018 Toyota Sienna and 2018 Toyota Yaris unveiled

Oh, sensibility. How we've missed you.

Toyota on Wednesday gave us a glimpse at the next versions of two of its most practical offerings in the lineup, the 2018 Toyota Sienna and the 2018 Toyota Yaris Hatchback. We're the first to admit that neither one gets many hearts racing, but when it comes to brute force responsibility, a minivan and an affordable hatch are hard to beat. Our mothers would be so proud.

First, the 2018 Toyota Sienna picks up where the automaker left off last year. Improvements for 2017 included a new powertrain, complete with an engine borrowed from the new Camry and Tacoma, a 3.5-liter V-6 that makes 296 horsepower teamed to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This year's finishing details include a new face with a deeper and lower grille that—when coupled with the furrowed hood creases and enlarged fog lights—will be the class-leader in shaking down other minivans for their lunch money.

The Sienna's more substantial improvements are on the safety front, where the 7- or 8-seater gets several active safety features as standard. The automaker's package of safety features, called Toyota Safety Sense-P, is on every trim this year: L, LE, SE, XSE, XLE, and Limited. The package bundles adaptive cruise control, active lane control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and automatic high beams. Other automakers offer the same features on their minivans, but many charge extra for the bundle.

The Sienna also gets Toyota's latest infotainment system, dubbed Entune 3.0. Last year, Toyota offered a 6.1-inch touchscreen in all models of the Sienna, but the automaker hasn't yet announced if the 2018 versions will get the same treatment. A short list of tech upgrades in the van include five USB chargers scattered among the three rows, an updated rear seat entertainment system, a slightly larger driver information display (4.2 inches up from 3.5 inches), and an available surround-view camera system on top trims.

Toyota hasn't mentioned how much the van will cost when it goes on sale this fall, so stay tuned.

2018 Toyota Yaris Enlarge Photo 2018 Toyota Yaris Enlarge Photo 2018 Toyota Yaris Enlarge Photo

Toyota Yaris Hatchback

The 2018 Toyota Yaris gets similar treatment, but at the other end of the price spectrum. Toyota's most affordable offering gets a new face, too—lower and wider in front and back to give the small car a heavier visual weight on the road. Three-door hatchback Yaris L and LE models add chrome accents on the grille, while five-door SE models get a black mesh treatment as the sportier pick.

Toyota Safety Sense-C was made standard on the Yaris last year, and it includes lane-departure warning, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and automatic headlights. For 2018, Toyota adds a 6.1-inch touchscreen on L and LE models, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen on SE models.

The 2018 Toyota Yaris Hatchback will go on sale this summer. Toyota hasn't yet announced pricing for those models.