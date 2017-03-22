2017 Honda CR-V nabs Top Safety Pick+ award

Honda's hot-selling CR-V crossover has been redesigned for 2017 and it's among the safest crossovers on the market, says the IIHS—albeit with some caveats.

The insurance industry-funded IIHS says that the CR-V merits its Top Safety Pick+ award when it's optioned all the way up to the range-topping Touring trim level. How'd the IIHS get there? Here's a look:

All CR-Vs crash well, the IIHS says. The crossover aced its measured small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side impact, roof strength, and head restraint tests.

CR-V LX, EX, and Touring models can all effectively stop on their own if they sense an impending accident. That's because those models come with Honda Sensing, the automaker's name for its suite of collision-preventing safety tech like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warnings.

But only the CR-V Touring, which starts at $33,335, has the LED headlights that the IIHS says are effective enough to merit its approval.

Why so many levels? Because starting this year, the IIHS now requires cars to have effective headlights that rate an "Acceptable" or higher in order to qualify for the coveted Top Safety Pick+ award. We've put together an explainer on how the award has evolved for 2017.

In short, this means that all CR-Vs are safe, but it takes adding a few options to help them really stand out from the crowd.

For what it's worth, certain versions of the Nissan Rogue, Subaru Forester, and Toyota RAV4 have also been awarded the Top Safety Pick+ award for 2017.