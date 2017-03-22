2017 Mazda CX-5, Porsche's profitability, mpg vs. jobs: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Mazda CX-5 First Drive
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
March 22, 2017

2017 Mazda CX-5 video review

The market for compact crossovers hasn't been this competitive—or this crowded—in the more than two decades the mini-utility vehicles have been on the road.

Breaking: Americans still hate haggling over car prices

Another day, another survey suggesting that Americans would prefer to buy cars online.

Volkswagen, Ram could get hit hard by Trump's border tax

With all the recent headlines about healthcare, Russian hackers, and missing handshakes, the Trump administration has been a bit quieter about its proposed border tax (or possibly, border tariff) than it was a few weeks ago.

2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Porsche profit per car totaled $17,250 in 2016, could go higher with digital services

Porsche delivered 238,000 cars in 2016 and banked 3.9 billion euros (approximately $4.1 billion) in operating profit. That works out to roughly $17,250 in operating profit per car, up 9 percent on 2015's results.

2018 Volkswagen Touareg, Polo leaked

Next-generation versions of the Volkswagen Touareg and Polo have been spotted in South Africa wearing minimal camouflage gear.

2018 Opel Insignia Country Tourer spy shots

Opel’s Insignia mid-sizer has just been redesigned. So far we’ve only seen the Grand Sport fastback sedan and Sports Tourer wagon. Also in the pipeline is a Country Tourer soft-roader, which has just been spied in prototype form.

2016 Toyota Prius C

2016 Toyota Prius C

Enlarge Photo
 

From Green Car Reports:

Ignore politicians: lower fuel-economy rules don't create jobs, analyst says

A common refrain among critics of current and future fuel-economy standards is that the need to comply with them produces job cuts in the auto industry.

Tesla electric cars have quality issues, but owners love them regardless

Tesla electric cars have many notable and pioneering qualities. Faultless reliability has not necessarily been one of them.

First high-volume VW electric car must arrive by 2020, CEO says, mostly for China

As it tries to put the ongoing diesel-emissions scandal behind it, VW Group is focusing its future on electric cars.

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

