Dieselgate raids, Audi A8, Toyota C-HR driven: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Germany ramps up Dieselgate probe, searching Audi offices, Volkswagen HQ, law firm

The ongoing scandal known as Dieselgate appears be winding down in the U.S.--at least as far as the federal government is concerned. In Germany, however, things look to be getting worse, not better, for Europe's biggest automaker, and that could mean renewed troubles for Volkswagen on this side of the pond.

Tesla drops base Model S 60, 60D from lineup

When it comes to electronics, obsolesce arrives quickly. Such is the case with the Tesla Model S, which is about to see its lineup pared from four to three battery configurations.

2018 Toyota C-HR vs. 2017 Honda HR-V: Compare Cars

Small crossover utility vehicles have surged in popularity, and every carmaker is rolling out new entries. The Honda HR-V is already popular, and a year after it was launched, the Toyota C-HR is that maker's riposte. It's the little brother of the immensely popular RAV4 compact crossover, just as the HR-V is a smaller sibling to the equally popular CR-V.

2016 Audi A8 4-door Sedan 3.0T *Ltd Avail* Tail Light Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

July 11 reveal for new Audi A8

Audi will unveil the new, fourth-generation A8 on July 11 at an event in Barcelona, Spain.

3 automakers took different roads to same destination: a supercar

From the moment the supercar-heavy 2017 Geneva auto show started, it was clear that the future for speed, luxury, and exclusivity would be split into two camps: the possibilities of an electrified future, and an outright celebration of the internal combustion present.

2019 Cadillac XT4 spy shots

Cadillac’s rival to the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA premium compact crossover SUVs has been spotted again. The vehicle is confirmed to be called an XT4 and is due on sale in the second half of 2018, as a 2019 model.

2018 Toyota C-HR Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

2018 Toyota C-HR first drive

Sport-utility vehicles started out as truck offshoots, essentially tall wagon bodies on truck underpinnings.

Electric cars only need 100 miles of range, some carmakers say; is it true?

Hyundai first made the argument that energy efficiency in electric cars is just as important as their range, as part of its launch of the Ioniq Electric hatchback, EPA-rated at 124 miles.

2017 hybrid mid-size sedans: all the entries, plus what's due for 2018

The mid-size sedan was once the default for a majority of U.S. car buyers.