Tesla drops base Model S 60, 60D from lineup

2017 Tesla Model S
March 20, 2017

When it comes to electronics, obsolesce arrives quickly. Such is the case with the Tesla Model S, which is about to see its lineup pared from four to three battery configurations.

Tesla is quietly discontinuing the Model S 60 and 60D from its range. Frugal buyers looking for a Tesla under $75,000 will have through mid-April to place their orders before the Model S 75 and 75D become the lineup's starting point. It also means that there are now five Model S variations to pick from. 

It's not a sign of a slowdown at Tesla; instead, it's that the version of the Model S with the shortest range and lowest capacity battery isn't exactly flying off of shelves anymore. That's mostly due to the fact that an extra $6,500 bought 40 more miles of range. That's not chump change, but Teslas aren't exactly about penny pinching. 

The Model S 60 is rated at a 210 mile range, according to the EPA. The 60D comes in at 218 miles using the same testing measures. 

The current version of the Model S 60 and 60D (the D denotes all-wheel drive) can be upgraded from a 60 kWh to a 75 kWh battery at a later date for an extra fee, so even if you decide to order the cheapest Tesla today, you can eventually step up. 

