Service departments, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Tesla Model S: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Buick, Lexus top service satisfaction study, while Fiat, Land Rover bring up the rear

Another month, another survey from J.D. Power. The firm's 2017 U.S. Customer Service Index examined how satisfied (or unsatisfied) vehicle owners and lessees were after taking their cars in for service. The brand-by-brand rankings probably won't surprise you, but let's take a look anyway.

2007-2010 Volkswagen Touareg recalled for fuel leak, fire risk

Volkswagen Group of America is recalling nearly 21,000 Touareg crossovers from the 2007 to 2010 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that some of those vehicles could pose a fire risk.

2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid to top range, start from $52,935

The terms "sport," "hybrid," and "crossover" have seemed incongruous, but luxury brand Acura hopes to change that with its 2017 MDX Sport Hybrid. Set to go on sale soon from $52,935 (including a mandatory $975 destination charge), the top-of-the-line version of the MDX features a high-tech hybrid propulsion system derived from the brand's NSX sports car.

From Motor Authority:

Ferrari 812 Superfast takes to the road

The F12 Berlinetta is no longer the ultimate Ferrari grand tourer. In its place is the 812 Superfast which made its debut earlier this month at the 2017 Geneva auto show. So far we’ve only seen the car stationary but now it’s here on the move, tackling an empty stretch of winding road.

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom spy shots

Production of the seventh-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom launched in 2003 has come to an end. The successor is still in the works and has been spotted once again testing in the wild.

Jaguar reveals prototype for I-Pace electric SUV

Jaguar will introduce an electric SUV called the I-Pace in 2018. The vehicle was previewed in concept form at the 2016 Los Angeles auto show and early test mules using makeshift F-Pace bodies have been running around for the past six months. Jaguar has now revealed the first prototype for the I-Pace testing at an undisclosed location in the United Kingdom.

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Model S lineup slims down as 60, 60D versions end

The ever-shifting Tesla Model S lineup has gone through another change.

UPS to spend $90 million more on natural-gas vehicles, fueling stations

Natural gas has not proven popular for vehicles bought by individual consumers, but some fleet operators continue to find it an attractive alternative to gasoline and diesel.

What does a Chevy Volt do when it runs out of gas and battery charge?

Unlike conventional hybrids and many plug-in hybrids, the first-generation Chevrolet Volt makes extensive use of both electric and gasoline power.