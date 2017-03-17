2007-2010 Volkswagen Touareg recalled for fuel leak, fire risk

Volkswagen Group of America is recalling nearly 21,000 Touareg crossovers from the 2007 to 2010 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that some of those vehicles could pose a fire risk.

The Touareg's problem is rooted in its fuel filter flange, which was manufactured in Germany by Continental Automotive. NHTSA reports that the flange can crack--either due to aging, oxidation, or other material stresses--and that, in turn, can allow fuel to leak out. Any time there's a fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source, there's an increased risk of fire.

Sound a little familiar? It should: Volkswagen's upscale sibling, Audi, recalled more than 143,000 crossovers for the same problem last October.

Today's recall affects 20,908 Touareg vehicles registered in the U.S. Owners of those vehicles should receive recall notices from Volkswagen by mail in May. At that time, they'll be able to take their Touaregs to Volkswagen dealers, who will inspect the fuel filter flange and either replace it (if cracks are found) or install a protective cover on the fuel filter to prevent cracks from forming due to oxidation.

If you own one of these crossovers and have further questions, you can call Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298 and ask about recall #20Z4. You can also call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and inquire about safety campaign #17V151000.