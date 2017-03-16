2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid to top range, start from $52,935

The terms "sport," "hybrid," and "crossover" have seemed incongruous, but luxury brand Acura hopes to change that with its 2017 MDX Sport Hybrid. Set to go on sale soon from $52,935 (including a mandatory $975 destination charge), the top-of-the-line version of the MDX features a high-tech hybrid propulsion system derived from the brand's NSX sports car.

The Sport Hybrid version of the MDX lists for a modest $1,500 over an equivalent non-hybrid MDX. For that extra coin, buyers will get a trio of electric motors that help boost output to 321 horsepower, a 31 hp bump over the standard model. Because the MDX relies heavily on its three electric motors (two of which propel the rear wheels when needed), its fuel economy improves to 26 mpg city, 27 highway, 27 combined versus 19/26/22 mpg for an all-wheel drive non-hybrid.

That base price is for an MDX Sport Hybrid with the brand's Technology Package. Another $6,040 nets the Advanced Package, which includes captain's chairs for the second row, a 360-degree camera, heated and ventilated front seats, remote engine start, and a dual-screen rear entertainment system.

All told, the priciest MDX is now $58,975; MDX Sport Hybrids will begin arriving in showrooms in April.

Both versions of the MDX Sport Hybrid are all-wheel drive.

For comparison sake, the BMW X5 40e iPerformance stickers from $63,095. It's not quite the same since it's a plug-in hybrid that can provide up to 13 miles of electric-only range, while the MDX doesn't have a plug.