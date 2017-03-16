EPA changes, Lucid Air, VW electrifies America: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Trump to reconsider EPA rules but let California continue setting its own regs

Donald Trump is heading to Michigan, where he's expected to announce a review of federal emissions regulations that were approved by the Environmental Protection Agency just one week before the president took office.

Match game: Volkswagen may be interested in merging with Fiat Chrysler, too

A week ago, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' merger-minded CEO, Sergio Marchionne, said that he fully expected Volkswagen to come a-courtin' "at the relevant time". This week, Volkswagen CEO Matthias Muller confirmed that, yeah, he might be interested in a hook-up, too.

2017 Ford Mustang recalled to fix door handles: nearly 5,800 vehicles affected

This morning, Ford Motor Company issued a recall of nearly 5,800 Ford Mustang vehicles from the 2017 model year. The automaker says that some of those cars may have problems with their door handles that could increase the risk of injury during collisions.

Tesla Model S-rivaling Lucid Air to start at just $60,000

There’s nothing like a bit of competition to help you get more for your dollar. Case in point is the battle that could be about to erupt between electric car firms Tesla and Lucid.

Porsche picks its five best concept cars, including one stinker

Porsche has been handing out a lot of "Top 5" accolades to itself as of late. We're not complaining, mind you, as it's brought us videos showing off the tope five rear spoilers and wings, the best noises, and the rarest road cars. Now Porsche is exploring the world of its concept vehicles, and the German automaker has five that it believes are the best it's ever created.

2019 BMW i8 Spyder spy shots

BMW’s upcoming i8 Spyder has been spotted for the first time.

VW's Electrify America submits electric-car charging plan to EPA, CARB: now what?

Volkswagen has submitted a plan for electric-charging infrastructure to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board.

Lucid Air priced slightly below Tesla Model S at $60,000

The Lucid Air electric car will be available in a base model with less power and a lower range than the high-end model unveiled last year, but at a much lower price.

Small turbo engines get good MPG ratings; real-world use may be a different story

Automakers may gradually be putting more emphasis on plug-in electric cars and conventional hybrids, but they are far from done with plain old internal combustion.