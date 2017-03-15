2017 Ford Mustang recalled to fix door handles: nearly 5,800 vehicles affected

2016 Ford Mustang
Richard Read Richard Read Reporter
March 15, 2017

This morning, Ford Motor Company issued a recall of nearly 5,800 Ford Mustang vehicles from the 2017 model year. The automaker says that some of those cars may have problems with their door handles that could increase the risk of injury during collisions.

The problems stem from an improperly manufactured spring, located inside one door handle in particular. Ford explains: 

"In the affected vehicles, the left-hand interior door handle may have been built with a misoriented return spring, which could increase the potential for the return spring to become unseated. If the interior door handle return spring is unseated, the inertial loads experienced by the interior door handle may cause the door to unlatch during a side impact, increasing the risk of injury in a crash."

Though the issue is a serious one, Ford says that it knows of no accidents or injuries linked to the problem.   

The recall affects 2017 Mustang vehicles built at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant between January 13, 2017 and January 31, 2017. Ford says that there are 5,756 of those vehicles registered in North America: 5,470 in the U.S., 266 in Canada, and 20 in Mexico

Ford will mail recall notices to owners of the affected vehicles, asking them to schedule repairs through their local dealerships. Dealers will inspect the return spring on the left-hand interior door handle and service it as required. The fix will be carried out at no cost to owners. 

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to call Ford Customer Service at (800) 392-3673 and ask about recall #17C04.

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2017 Subaru Impreza recalled to repair backup camera 2017 Subaru Impreza recalled to repair backup camera
2012 Nissan Versa recalled to prevent airbags from deploying unexpectedly 2012 Nissan Versa recalled to prevent airbags from deploying unexpectedly
2017 Mazda CX-5 first drive: Better, but is that good? 2017 Mazda CX-5 first drive: Better, but is that good?
7 things to know about the new 2017 Mazda CX-5 7 things to know about the new 2017 Mazda CX-5
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 