The 2018 Buick Enclave is almost here

Ahead of its big family crossover's formal debut next month at the New York auto show, Buick has given us a little hint of what's to come for the 2018 Enclave.

The Enclave is the last remaining three-row crossover in parent company General Motors' lineup to be redesigned. Just a year ago, the Enclave shared its engine and underpinnings with the Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia. Now, there's a new Traverse that'll have a lot in common with the next Enclave—and the Acadia has been downsized (but still boasts three rows of seats).

It's a major shift in strategy, but one that gives the automaker fewer overlapping products at its dealerships.

Because they'll be essentially the same under the skin, the new Traverse gives us some hints about what to expect from the next Enclave. Look for the Buick to be offered with standard front-wheel drive and optional all-wheel drive and it should use a 3.6-liter V-6 engine mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The Traverse comes standard with a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, but it's not clear if that motor will make its way into the Buick.

But Buick will also take the Enclave far more upscale than even the swankiest Traverse; a new Avenir sub division will make its American market debut on the Enclave with ritzier styling touches and maybe a few additional features.