Self-driving cars in California, VW pleads guilty, Volvo's electric future: What’s New @ The Car Connection

No driver's license? No problem under California's proposed self-driving car laws

Back in 2014, Google unveiled its first self-driving car, and boy, did it turn heads. The company's autonomous technology wasn't the only thing that got people's attention, it was also the car's design--specifically, its lack of a steering wheel or pedals for acceleration and braking.

2012 Nissan Versa recalled to prevent airbags from deploying unexpectedly

Nissan North America has announced a recall of select 2012 Nissan Versa vehicles. According to a bulletin from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the airbag systems in some of those cars may not have been properly manufactured.

2017 Subaru Impreza recalled to repair backup camera

Subaru is recalling 25,567 Impreza vehicles from the 2017 model year to repair a problem with their backup cameras.

Volkswagen TDI diesel vehicles owned by Phil Grate and family, Seattle, Washington Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

VW pleads guilty to diesel scandal felonies

The Volkswagen Group on Friday pleaded guilty to three felony charges relating to its diesel emissions cheating scandal as part of January’s settlement with the Justice Department and Customs and Border Protection regarding any criminal misconduct tied with the scandal.

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter spy shots

Mercedes-Benz’s Sprinter is about to undergo a redesign. The large van last received an update for 2014 but we’ll be seeing a complete overhaul this time around.

Audi to follow e-tron SUV with compact electric car

The Volkswagen Group is committed to launching as many as 30 electric cars by the end of 2025, many of which will come from Audi.

2018 Volvo XC60 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Volvo plans a long-range electric car for 2019, details to come

The electric car that Volvo has long planned for 2019 could join a growing group of long-range, mass-market models like the Chevrolet Bolt EV, the upcoming Tesla Model 3, and the second-generation Nissan Leaf.

Nissan e-NV200 beats Renault Kangoo ZE in electric van sales in Europe

The Renault-Nissan Alliance continues to lead all other automakers globally in sales of battery-electric cars.

Half of Norway's new-car sales are now hybrids or electrics