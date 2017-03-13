2017 Mazda CX-5 driven, New Enzo Ferrari movie, 2017 Hyundai Ioniq driven: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Mazda CX-5 first drive: Better, but is that good?

Look closely to spot the “all new” in the all new Mazda CX-5.

7 things to know about the new 2017 Mazda CX-5

Small SUVs and crossovers are a big deal. The deluge of all-new crossovers this year from Volkswagen, Honda, and others should be proof enough of that.

Have cars actually gotten more expensive over time?

It's a common complaint we hear from shoppers: new cars have gotten too expensive.

Enzo Ferrari Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Report: Hugh Jackman to star as Enzo Ferrari in new biopic

Hugh Jackman will have to brush up on his Italian if a report from Hollywood rag Deadline proves accurate.

2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class spy shots and video

A new generation of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class compact hatch is brewing and we have new, more revealing spy shots as well as video.

7 things to know about the 2017 Mini Countryman

It might look like the outgoing Mini Countryman, but the all-new 2017 model shares little more than a few nuts and bolts with its predecessor. It's a well thought-out subcompact crossover SUV that's far better aligned with what buyers are generally after—roominess, refinement, and on-road polish.

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric: first drive review of 124-mile electric car

For the first six years of electric cars, from 2011 to 2016, we've had a variety of mass-priced cars with ranges of 62 to 107 miles.

Does Range Rover Velar preview Jaguar I-Pace electric-car dash?

Carmakers often use the same components across vehicles from multiple brands.

VW pleads guilty to felonies in diesel emission scandal

On Friday, Volkswagen pleaded guilty to three criminal charges related to its use of illegal "defeat device" software in diesel cars to cheat on emissions tests.