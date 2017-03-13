2017 Mazda CX-5 first drive: Better, but is that good?

Look closely to spot the “all new” in the all new Mazda CX-5.

Perhaps you’ve noticed the small differences in the bumpers, or the recurved sheet metal. Maybe it was the little differences in the interior, or the quieter ride?

Attention to that kind of detail might make you a watchmaker—or it could make you a shopper in a hotly contested category that doesn’t seem to be slowing anytime soon.

The 2017 Mazda CX-5 had to change because the automaker can’t afford to miss out on a “Field of Dreams”-esque gold rush—automakers need only build them, buyers figure out the rest.

The 2017 Mazda CX-5 didn’t have to change because, frankly, there was nothing wrong with the last one.

Never mind the little changes this year; the 2017 Mazda CX-5 has a big challenge.

Inside addition

The interior of the new 2017 Mazda CX-5 is memorable, in part, because last year’s edition had fallen behind the times.

That’s not shade thrown at the last-generation CX-5—most compact crossovers have interiors that blend together like episodes of “Friends”—Mazda’s last effort was only par for the course.

This year’s interior is cribbed heavily from the CX-9. Softer interior materials and better plastics drape the cabin, which are noticeable. Obsessive compulsive items like natural-height arm rests, aligned seams, and an asymmetrical steering wheel aren’t things you’re likely to notice at first, but they’re part of a longer, more nuanced approach play.

Engineers played hide and seek with nasty noises coming from the engine, road, and suspension. As a result, the CX-5 is a smoother customer this year with added seams in the doors, acoustic glass (in Touring trim or higher), and more carpet in the cargo area. A quick sound check revealed an 84 db reading on our gauges on pencil-straight asphalt at a steady state 65 mph. That’s calm enough to be quieter than the last model, but just a few clicks from most luxury cars.