2017 Subaru Impreza recalled to repair backup camera

2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport
Richard Read Richard Read Reporter
March 13, 2017

Subaru is recalling 25,567 Impreza vehicles from the 2017 model year to repair a problem with their backup cameras. 

The camera was supplied by Harman, and its problem is rooted in a memory error affecting the component's software. As a result, one of two problems can occur:

  • The glitch may result in a blank screen immediately after the software has booted up.
  • The glich may also cause the screen to freeze if too many processes take place simultaneously.

If either of those things happens, the Impreza's backup camera won't properly show the vehicle's surroundings, which could result in a driver hitting bystanders, pets, or other obstacles. Until the issue is fixed, drivers should take extra care when traveling in reverse.

Subaru says that it will mail recall notices to owners of affected vehicles by March 20, 2017. After receiving those notices, owners will be able to schedule service with their local dealers, who will update the car's infotainment software at no charge.

If you own one of these cars and have further questions, you're encouraged to call Subaru customer service at 1-800-782-2783 and ask about recall WTN-74. You can also call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and inquire about safety campaign #17V132000.

