'17 Mini Cooper Countryman, Mercedes-AMG Project One, Chevy Bolt EV road trip: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 MINI Cooper Countryman Review

It might share its name with the Mini Cooper Countryman that went on sale half a decade ago as the brand's first foray into the crossover world, but the model is all-new for 2017—and there's more than meets the eye.

Good news, bad news for Uber and its self-driving cars

Uber's public relations team has been working overtime the past couple of months, thanks in large part to the antics of Uber's brash bro of a CEO, Travis Kalanick.

2015-2017 Porsche Macan recalled to fix airbag systems: nearly 18,000 SUVs affected

Porsche is recalling nearly 18,000 Macan SUVs from the 2015, 2016, and 2017 model years. According to a bulletin published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the front passenger airbags in some of those vehicles may not deploy during crashes, increasing the risk of injury to riders.

Teaser for Mercedes-AMG Project One F1-dervied hypercar Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar to feature 11,000-rpm redline, split turbo

Mercedes-AMG used this week’s 2017 Geneva auto show to divulge a few more details on its upcoming hypercar code-named the Project One.

2019 Toyota Corolla spy shots

Toyota engineers are out testing what’s destined to be the 12th generation of the Corolla.

2017 Mini Countryman first drive review: a better BMW crossover?

In the burgeoning crossover world, there's always room for one more. Enter the Mini Countryman, which is all-new for a late 2017 model year introduction. It's a smart, focused reboot of what has become the brand's second best-selling model.

Owner Dawn Hall before 800-mile road trip in 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Chevy Bolt EV: 800-mile trip in 238-mile electric car shows challenges remain

With about twice the range of any non-Tesla electric car, the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV has generated a great deal of excitement and won numerous awards over the last year.

5 electric-car questions to worry about this year

It seems fair to say that the new presidential administration may have increased the generalized level of worry among many Americans, not to mention the rest of the world.

Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for March 2017

Once again, it's to look at the month's best deals on hybrids, plug-in hybrids, electric cars, and fuel-efficient gasoline cars.