2017 Mazda CX-5 priced from $24,985, which is the same as everyone else

2017 Mazda CX-5
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
March 10, 2017

The compact crossover game is one of inches, and no one dare go the extra mile to alienate potential buyers.

For that reason, the 2017 Mazda CX-5 is priced exactly the same as a 2017 Honda CR-V and $810 less than a new Toyota RAV4: $24,985, including a mandatory $940 destination charge

With the 2017 CX-5, Mazda has dropped its base 2.0-liter 4-cylinder and manual transmission in favor of only a 6-speed automatic mated to a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder. That helps explain its massive base price increase over last year's $21,795. With the automatic and the bigger engine, the 2016 checked in for $24,495. 

What happened to the stick shift? According to Mazda officials, fewer than 1 in 20 buyers opted to row their own in the crossover, which makes the Subaru Forester the only compact crossover with a third pedal left (caveat: the 2017 Jeep Compass comes with a stick but is a bit smaller). 

For base money, buyers get 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, cloth seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment (no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, however), Bluetooth connectivity, keyless ignition, a rearview camera, and a four-speaker stereo. Adding all-wheel drive to the CX-5 Sport costs $1,300 and premium paint options can add up to $595 to the bottom line too.

Stepping up to Touring trim adds leatherette upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, dual-zone climate controls, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, rear USB ports, and blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert. Front-drive Touring models start at $26,855 or $28,155 for all-wheel-drive models. A premium package adds to Touring models a 10-speaker stereo from Bose, navigation, power liftgate, and a sunroof for $780. An optional safety package adds active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking for $625—but you can't equip both premium and safety packages on Touring models. Because that's just crazy, apparently.

Opting for the full-boat Grand Touring models gets the premium package and safety package and adds to Touring models 19-inch wheels, real leather, and automatic headlights for $30,355 for front-wheel drive, $31,635 for all-wheel drive. A premium package to Grand Touring models adds a power-adjustable passenger seat, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, and a head-up display for $1,830.

If you're that guy, the most you can pay for a CX-5 would be $34,060 before dealer-added options. But why ruin the rich Soul Crystal Red with pinstriping?

