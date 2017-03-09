Automotive M&A, Dodge Demon, Nissan Juke to go hybrid: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Fiat 500X
March 9, 2017

Marchionne: Volkswagen might buy Fiat Chrysler to protect itself

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' CEO Sergio Marchionne is still on the lookout for a business partner. He has a hunch, though, that the partner may come looking for him.

Back in January, General Motors and Cadillac launched a monthly car-sharing service called BOOK. Users pay $1,500 per month, and in exchange they receive access to an array of Cadillac vehicles, including the XT5, CT6, Escalade, and V Series.

Without an internal combustion engine, without a transmission, without a radiator, tomorrow's cars won't need to look like the cars we know today.

Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show

Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show

From Motor Authority:

Dodge Demon infotainment system to display performance data

Drivers of the upcoming Dodge Challenger SRT Demon won’t need to bother with aftermarket timing equipment because the car will provide performance data via its Uconnect infotainment system. Drivers will also be able to customize performance settings via the system.

Every year we get a new version of the same concept. It's a glimpse into a future that isn't here yet, but we do seem to be inching ever closer to it becoming reality. I'm talking about the flying car, and the newest one comes courtesy of a joint effort between two major names: Airbus and Italdesign.

As with most things that are good in the auto industry, Americans are getting hosed. That's as true of hot hatchbacks as it is of mid-engine sports cars. For the longest time, the Porsche Cayman/Boxster twins were the only option here in North America, unless you wanted to upgrade to a supercar. Things got better when Alfa Romeo deigned to sell the 4C on our shores, but our friends across the pond still have a lot more to choose from. The Alpine A110, unveiled last week and making its grand debut this week at the 2017 Geneva auto show, is a reminder of that fact.

2017 Nissan Juke

2017 Nissan Juke

From Green Car Reports:

Nissan Juke concept to get e-Power series hybrid system as well

Nissan is a leader in electric cars, but the Japanese automaker has been slow to adopt competitive hybrid technology.

The state of Nevada has been fairly generous to startup electric-car makers that pledge to establish manufacturing operations within its borders.

The Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell was actually the first hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle offered to U.S. drivers in recent years.

