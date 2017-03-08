Takata recall update, 2018 Mercedes E-Class Cabrio, Hybrids taking over Europe: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Breaking: Honda ramps up efforts to repair "very dangerous" Takata inflators

Last June, Honda issued a very serious warning to owners of certain Honda and Acura vehicles: do not drive them until you've had the Takata airbag inflators in those vehicles replaced.

Self-driving cars will look different: for one, no man-eating grilles

Without an internal combustion engine, without a transmission, without a radiator, tomorrow's cars won't need to look like the cars we know today.

Marchionne would still merge with General Motors, but is it the right fit

In December 2015, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' CEO Sergio Marchionne admitted that he'd given up his dream of merging FCA and General Motors for the time-being.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet, 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabrio drops top at Geneva auto show

Mercedes-Benz has completed its fifth-generation E-Class family with the reveal of the 2018 E-Class Cabriolet. The handsome drop-top made its debut this week at the 2017 Geneva auto show and goes on sale before the year is out. It arrives as a 2018 model.

2018 Hyundai Sonata debuts in Korea

An updated version of the Hyundai Sonata has just been launched in Korea. The car should make its North American debut next month at the 2017 New York auto show before reaching showrooms later this year, as a 2018 model.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar video preview

If the Evoque is too small and the Range Rover Sport too big, there still may be a Range Rover for you. Meet the 2018 Range Rover Velar, the new small SUV member in Land Rover's luxury lineup.

2018 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Honda: hybrids, plug-ins, fuel cells to be two-thirds of Europe sales by 2025

Honda's green-car strategy for the next decade or so appears to be coming into greater focus.

VW diesel cheating produced 1,200 premature deaths: MIT study

In September 2015, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency revealed Volkswagen's use of illegal "defeat device" software in its diesel cars.

Renault Zoe e-Sport Concept at Geneva show highlights electric-car performance

The Renault Zoe, a subcompact hatchback, has little in common with the Tesla Model S besides a battery-electric powertrain and five doors.