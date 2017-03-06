Volkswagen goes flashy with new Arteon fastback sedan

Volkswagen isn't exactly known for its daring styling, but the traditionally buttoned-up German brand has shown off its more glamorous side with a new fastback sedan that will eventually replace the slow-selling CC here.

Due in VW dealers sometime next year for the 2019 model year, the Arteon sticks to the CC's shapely theme but comes across a lot less dowdy. Its look is elongated versus truncated with deliberately flat surfacing around its wheel openings that give it a much larger look. There's no shortage of Audi from most angles, but its front fascia with a massive grille opening repeated along its bumper could preview a new face for VW.

Inside, however, things are much more corporate and conservative. Aside from the way its large infotainment screen is integrated into its dashboard, the Arteon's interior could have been plucked from any one of VW's sedans. The Arteon is a large sedan, stretching more than 191 inches from head to toe. That puts it just shy of the American-market Passat, which is largely unrelated to the one sold in Europe.

2019 Volkswagen Arteon Enlarge Photo

But the Arteon isn't just about style. VW says its headlights and adaptive cruise control systems are smarter than ever before. The adaptive cruise can read speed limit signs and adjust itself accordingly, while the Arteon's LED headlights can predict corners based on GPS data. A new emergency feature can detect if a driver has become incapacitated and it will automatically pull the Arteon off of a road and bring itself to a halt.

The Arteon makes its global debut this week at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. It's likely that it will also arrive in New York in April for the Big Apple's auto show, but it's also possible that its name will change when it comes here.