GM sells its European Opel division to French automaker PSA

2016 Opel Mokka X
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
March 6, 2017

Just weeks after confirming it was in negotiations with French automaker PSA, the parent company of brands Citroen and Peugeot, General Motors said today that it has reached an agreement to sell its European division, Opel, for about $2.33 billion.

PSA's acquisition includes Germany-based Opel and British brand Vauxhall, as well as the European arm of GM Financial. GM will retain the rights to sell its other brands in Europe, although the automaker pulled Chevrolet out of the continent a few years ago and now sells a limited number of Cadillacs, Chevrolet Corvettes, and Chevy Camaros. 

GM acquired Opel in 1931, but in more recent years the division has been consistently unprofitable. GM had tried to discard Opel during its 2009 bankruptcy and then again in 2012 it began an alliance with PSA. Opel was actually slated to break even last year, but turmoil around the United Kingdom's Brexit meant that it lost about $257 million due to currency fluctuations. 

MORE: Our first report on GM's negotiations with Opel

Over the last decade, GM has mainly used Opel as an engineering center for global products. It's unclear what this means for GM's global product portfolio in the long term since much of the development work for all sorts of vehicles was completed in Germany at Opel facilities. In particular, GM's Buick division has been reliant on Opel's lineup. 

The move will make PSA the second largest European automaker after Volkswagen, news that could surprise some Americans given the firm doesn't sell any cars in the U.S. or Canada. PSA is jointly owned by French and Chinese interests. Until recently, PSA was also a major money loser, but CEO Carlos Tavares turned the brand around with some help from France's government and Chinese automaker Dongfeng.

PSA says it doesn't plan to close any of Opel's plants in Europe soon.  

___________________________________________

Follow The Car Connection on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: the kickoff 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: the kickoff
First ride: 2018 Volkswagen Atlas prototype First ride: 2018 Volkswagen Atlas prototype
2017 Buick LaCrosse recalled to fix power steering glitch 2017 Buick LaCrosse recalled to fix power steering glitch
Mercedes-Benz recalls 354,000 vehicles due to fire risk Mercedes-Benz recalls 354,000 vehicles due to fire risk
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 