Chrysler Pacifica long-termer, GM's Opel sold, Lexus hybrids: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term road test: the kickoff

The Car Connection picks one or two cars each year to road-test and review for more than the usual week. We grab long-term vehicles when we spot a car, truck, minivan, or SUV that deserves more time behind the wheel, and a more thorough explanation of why we recommend it.

2017 Buick LaCrosse recalled to fix power steering glitch General Motors is recalling more than 2,000 Buick LaCrosse vehicles to address a problem with the car's power steering system.

2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

GM sells Opel to France’s PSA Group

General Motors confirmed on Monday that it has reached an agreement to sell its struggling European division Opel to French auto giant PSA Group, the parent of French brands Citroën, DS and Peugeot.

2018 Volvo XC60 leaked ahead of Geneva debut

Volvo will unveil its redesigned XC60 tomorrow at the 2017 Geneva auto show but the first photo has already surfaced.

2018 Infiniti Q50 gains revised look, ProPilot self-driving tech

The Q50 was the first model to utilize Infiniti’s Q-based naming strategy when it arrived on the scene four years ago. The car is now at the midpoint in its life cycle and to keep it looking and feeling fresh Infiniti will implement some updates.

2018 Lexus LC500 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Looking at Lexus multi-stage hybrid system in new LS sedan, LC coupe

The Lexus LS 500h luxury sedan that debuts this week at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show will use the same "Multi Stage Hybrid System" as the LC 500h coupe.

Plug-in electric car sales in Canada, Feb 2017: Bolt sprints to a speedy start

The Chevy Bolt EV electric car got off to a fast start in its first full month of Canadian sales, selling 86 vehicles in February.

Volvo's next plug-in hybrids: 3-cylinder engine, smaller cars

Volvo currently offers plug-in hybrid powertrains in its top models—the XC90 SUV, S90 sedan, and V90.