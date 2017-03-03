2017 Buick LaCrosse recalled to fix power steering glitch

General Motors is recalling more than 2,000 Buick LaCrosse vehicles to address a problem with the car's power steering system.

Official recall documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration explain that the problem is rooted in the electrical connectors associated with the LaCrosse's electronic power steering system. The components were supplied by Delphi Automotive.

NHTSA says that the connectors might not have been properly sealed, and as a result, they may come in contact with water. Should that happen, the connectors could corrode over time, which could result in a loss of power steering. Though owners would still be able to control their cars in such a scenario, they would would have a harder time steering, which could lead to a crash.

The recall affects 2,085 Buick LaCrosse vehicles from the 2017 model year. Owners of those vehicles will receive recall notices by mail, instructing them to take their cars to Buick dealerships for service. Dealers will inspect the electronic power steering system's connector seals, secure them, and make other necessary repairs.

If you own one of these vehicles and have additional questions, you're encouraged to call Buick customer service at 1-800-521-7300 and ask about recall #17085. You can also call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and inquire about safety campaign #17V116000.