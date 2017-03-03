Lousy fuel economy, 2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked, Nissan e-NV200 taxi: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Average fuel economy still terrible after 92 years

The past century has brought an onslaught of innovation. Don't believe it? Try to imagine modern life without television, the internet, microwaves, or social media.

Utah is about to lower its drunk-driving limit, is your state next?

Utah may be the first state to lower its drunk-driving threshold below .08 BAC—and for the tl;dr crowd, yes, your state probably is next.

First ride: 2018 Volkswagen Atlas prototype

By Volkswagen’s own admission, its new seven seat midsize crossover is incomplete. That’s because the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas will go on sale later this spring and it was designed from the start to feature a fuel-sipping diesel engine as its headliner.

2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked, adopts sporty look

Hyundai is definitely on a roll. Having just launched its Genesis luxury brand, the automaker’s bread and butter models are now in the process of being renewed. We just saw the impressive redesign of the Elantra GT at the 2017 Chicago auto show, and soon Hyundai will introduce a sporty-looking update for its Sonata.

Bugatti Chiron starts delivery

A year on from its reveal at the 2016 Geneva auto show, the first examples of the Bugatti Chiron are ready for delivery to their eagerly awaiting owners.

Original Volkswagen Beetle stops by 'Jay Leno's Garage'

There's something special about a classic machine. It gets even more special when you're staring down a vehicle that hasn't felt the tools and paint kits that come along with a restoration.

Nissan e-NV200 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Fuel-cell range extender for Nissan e-NV200 electric taxis announced by Symbio

Advocates of battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell cars are often at odds over which powertrain technology is the more practical solution to reducing emissions.

Have Tesla Model S and Model X electric-car sales plateaued?

Is there no middle ground in discussing electric-car maker Tesla Motors?

Photos reveal how polluted the U.S. was before EPA was founded

It can be argued that the current presidential administration appears to lack interest in the traditional mission of the Environmental Protection Agency.